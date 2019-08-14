Carlos Lopez, 35, executed in his house

LORDS BANK, Ladyville, Belize District, Fri. Aug. 9, 2019– Carlos Lopez, 35, of Lords Bank, Ladyville, was shot and killed in his house at about 8:15 last night, execution-style. He was found motionless in his room, with multiple gunshots to his head and body.

An investigation into this murder led to a man who has been detained.

During a police press brief held today at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ACP Joseph Myvett said that Lopez and his niece drove into his yard in Lords Bank and he got out of his vehicle to close his gate, and she went into the house. After securing his gate, he went into his house.

Shortly after, the niece heard a barrage of shots and called police, who went to the area but could not locate the house.

Police returned to the police station, but a family member of Lopez went to the station and brought them to the house, where a search was made for Lopez in the yard, but he was not found. When they went into the house, however, they found his niece hiding in a room, and Lopez was found in his room, lying motionless.

He had been shot in the head and body, and police found 7 expended shells in the room.

ACP Myvett said that no motive for the murder has been established.

Many believe that the killer entered Lopez’s house during his absence and went into Lopez’s room, where he waited until Lopez came home.

Myvett said that they have a man in custody who they believe can help them with the investigation.