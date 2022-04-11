Channel 7 apologizes to PM Briceño for Hon. Shyne’s comments

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 4, 2022– Following a UDP leadership convention on Sunday, March 27, and the emergence of Hon. Moses “Shyne” Barrow as the new leader of the party, Hon. Barrow appeared as a guest on Jules Vasquez’s Uncut talk show, which was initially aired on Wednesday, March 30. While he was a guest on that show, Barrow faced the characteristically tough questions posed by Vasquez—a number of which highlighted his past as a gangster rap artist and cast doubt on his suitability for the role he is now playing, as UDP leader and leader of the opposition. At several points during the discussion, while trying to defend his eligibility to hold national office, Hon. Barrow referred to allegations made against other prominent politicians. One of his assertions—regarding Prime Minister Briceño and his late father, Elijio Briceño, who had served as the Minister of Energy and Communications under Rt. Hon George Cadle Price, would be viewed by many as defamatory. And those seemingly defamatory remarks that he made were later re-aired during the following day’s newscast.

Within less than 48 hours after the airing of the show, two letters were issued by Courtenay Coye LLP, legal representatives of the Prime Minister, to demand an apology, and also threatening to seek damages if such apologies weren’t forthcoming. One was addressed to Tropical Vision Limited (Channel 7) and another to Hon. “Shyne” Barrow himself. In the letter to Channel 7, the Prime Minister demanded a cessation of all circulation of the interview with Barrow, as well as a public retraction and apology on the media house’s website and social media platforms, and proof of deletion of the video and related comments from all platforms and archives. The letter also indicated that compensation of $100,000 for the tarnishing of Hon. Briceño’s reputation would be sought and stated that, should an apology draft not be submitted for approval within two days, legal proceedings would follow.

On 7News’ Monday night broadcast, the apology letter that was drafted by the media house was shared with the public. That letter stated, “On Wednesday, 30th March 2022, during the live airing of Channel 7’s Uncut, the guest, Shyne Barrow, Leader of the Opposition, stated that the Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceno, was associated with a cartel. The host of that program, Jules Vasquez, as well as Channel 7News, wish for all its viewers in Belize and abroad to know that they regard those statements as untrue and without any factual basis whatsoever. Mr. Vasquez emphatically denied the allegations during the live broadcast of the show. We sincerely regret that those untrue statements were made on Channel 7 and any hurt and distress it may have caused Prime Minister Briceno and his family. We unreservedly apologize to Prime Minister Briceno and his family, retract those offensive statements in their entirety and undertake not to have them repeated either on Channel 7 or any of its digital and social media platforms. It is our genuine hope that this apology and retraction will repair any injury or emotional distress suffered by the Prime Minister as a result of the broadcast.”

As mentioned, Hon. Barrow received a similar letter on April 1 from Courtenay Coye LLP in which he was instructed to cease republication of the interview, and to send a retraction and apology to Channel 7 and Channel 5 and all associated social media platforms.

Barrow, however, has yet to publish an apology or retraction of his statements. It remains to be seen whether he will do so, or whether he will pay the $100,000 compensation that was demanded.