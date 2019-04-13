Legendary Belizean footballer!

Charles “Paco” Lewis is a highly celebrated and legendary Belizean football player today. His beloved teammates and friends of the legendary Belizean football team of the 1970s, Chito’s Rangers – Gregsie Jones and Wellington Ramos, will feel proud to know that he has been honored on Belizean Legends. As a matter of fact, Jones has hailed his football teammate as one of Belize’s most astute and athletic football players of the all time.

Today Paco Lewis, as he is mostly referred to by his Belizean football colleagues and fans, is not well and is need of financial support for urgent medical care to receive treatment for a heart problem. His friend and comrade in struggle, Jesus Castillo, has been standing strong on Paco’s side in Belize, and has reached out to his friends and teammates to support their brother and soldier on the Belizean football field. And the response has been modest yet quietly announced because these brothers who have come together to advocate for Paco’s cause are for real, and true friends don’t let their brothers and sisters fall along the way the say. For those like Gregsie, Jesus, Wellington and Omar Ayuso, Charles “Paco” Lewis ain’t heavy, because he is their brother.

Many Belizean football enthusiasts will remember the outstanding football teams that Paco played on and the prolific football skills he displayed during his football career in the 1970s.

Wellington Ramos, one of the best defensive players of the era from Belize’s Orange Walk football clubs, saw Paco’s talents and football skills as a Belizean football player from Hattieville in the Belize District, and invited him to play with Chito’s. Paco took his skills to Belize City, and along with his teammates Wellington Ramos, Harrier Laing, Mathew Williams, and Enrique Carballo from Orange Walk, they went on to win the Belize City championship. Charles “Paco” Lewis won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

The following year, Chitos became even stronger, the team to beat, adding “The High Priest” Contreras, Paco Torres, Buck Torres, Fabian Rivero, and Ricky Gongora from the North, while Nollie Moss, Will Pabon, and Shaft and Chicken Cacho joined the team from Belize’s southern districts. And if that was not enough, the incredible football goalkepper, Nick Dujon, joined ranks with Chito’s to complete one of Belize’s best football teams in history. Chito’s’ won its second city championship.

It is in this exciting period of Belizean football that a Belizean football legend like Charles “Paco” Lewis comes from, and is today requesting your support in his struggle as supportive teammate, brother, friend and colleague to many that he touched with is athletic skills and beautiful character. Through the courtesy of his football family both at home and abroad, and on behalf of his former teammates, we are asking your generous support to donate to the Go Fund account set up in Paco Lewis’s name as a means to assist him to meet his medical expenses during his medical treatment.