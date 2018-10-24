Charleston Cleland, 19, found murdered on GP Highway

His throat had been cut, and he had been stabbed

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 22, 2018– At about 10:00 yesterday morning, Charleston Clifton Cleland, 19, of Wilson Street, was found dead near Bravo Motors, between Miles 4 and 5 on the George Price Highway, on the left side of the road, from the direction of Hattieville leading to Belize City, by a man who was walking on the road. Upon discovering the body, the man called police.

Cleland’s throat had been slashed and he had been stabbed in his back and abdomen. At the time he was found, he was wearing white denim pants, but was shirtless.

Cleland left home last Saturday night and was with friends at a club in Belize City. It is not known where he went and what really happened. The motive for the murder is unknown, and a police investigation into the death has begun.

Police say that they are viewing camera footage taken in the area to try to identify the persons with whom Cleland had been socializing prior to his death.