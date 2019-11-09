72 F
City Council caucus votes unanimously to appeal Candice Miller case

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019– On Friday, October 4, Supreme Court Justice Courtenay Abel handed down a decision in a case brought against the Belize City Council by the former City Administrator, Candice Miller.

Justice Abel, reading from a 21-page judgment, had ruled that Miller was wrongfully terminated. The cross-lawsuit that the Belize City Council had filed in an attempt to get back the one million dollars that it lost when Miller failed to advise incoming Mayor Bernard Wagner that the City Council needed to file a defense in a claim brought by Belize Waste Control Ltd., fell by the wayside with the decision that Miller had been wrongfully terminated.

Word coming out of City Hall this week, however, indicated that the council voted unanimously to appeal Justice Abel’s decision that Miller was wrongfully terminated.

When we contacted Mayor Bernard Wagner this evening, he confirmed that his council had voted to appeal the Supreme Court decision in the Miller case.

Mayor Wagner said he did not want to comment too much on the matter, because the matter is being dealt with by the council’s legal team.

Just before the March 2018 municipal election, outgoing United Democratic Party mayor, Darrell Bradley, issued a new contract to City Administrator Candice Miller that went beyond the three-year life of his city council.

The incoming Opposition People’s United Party, under the leadership of Mayor Bernard Wagner, voted in a council caucus to terminate Miller for dereliction of duty. Prior to her termination, Miller was suspended with full pay for one month.

At the Supreme Court, Miller was represented by attorney Magali Perdomo, while attorney Anthony Sylvestre from the law firm of Musa and Balderamos defended the Belize City Council.

