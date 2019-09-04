Coast Guard sailor detained for allegedly using gun to assault woman

MAYA MOPAN, Belmopan, Mon. Sept. 2, 2019– Brian Orellano, 27, a sailor of the Belize Coast Guard, is in Belmopan police custody pending a number of charges after he allegedly beat Christina Teul (age unknown), a domestic, in her house, with a gun, and when her son came to her aid, Orellano fired his pistol.

He then walked out of the house. Police, however, found and detained him.

The incident occurred at about 8:00 this morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Joseph Myvett said that this morning, Christina Teul and Orellano, who is known to them, had an exchange of words before the incident occurred.

Teul screamed for help, and when her son, 17, who was next-door, came to help her after picking up a rock, the sailor let go of his mother and allegedly fired two shots in the air.

ACP Myvett said that Orellano attacked Teul because of an altercation between him and Teul’s family member, and that Orellano told her that he “was sending a message” to the family member.

Myvette said that the gun, which cannot be found, was not issued by the Coast Guard, and because it cannot be found, Orellano cannot be charged for firearm offenses.