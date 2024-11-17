Integrating the teaching of the Garifuna language in schools

27.2 C
By Deshan Swasey

by William Ysaguirre

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Nov. 14, 2024

Independent financial consultant Dyon Elliott has been tipped to take over the helm as general manager at the National Bank of Belize.

Elliott has a certificate in public policy from the London School of Economics and has previously served as a financial consultant to the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He has most recently been the head of Business Development, Marketing and Strategy at the National Bank.

Elliott began his own financial consulting firm, New Point Consulting in 2016, and diversified into public relations and marketing with Balance Point Media and Communications Ltd. that same year. He began publishing an online magazine PolicyScape360.com in 2020. Elliott champions the economic empowerment of the underprivileged and has declared a public avowal of poverty alleviation, with respect for and protection of human rights.

