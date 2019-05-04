Corozal Bay Sailing Club Regatta 2019

COROZAL TOWN, Tue. Apr. 30, 2019– The Belize Sailing Association held its third Ranking Regatta of the year for the Optimist and Laser classes in Corozal over the weekend of April 27/28, hosted by the Corozal Bay Sailing Club (CBSC). The regatta was attended by competitors from Corozal, Ladyville, Caye Caulker and Gales Point.

The event was a great success, with many accolades for good organization, great sportsmanship and wonderful sailing.

Racing commenced on Saturday at 12:00 noon with a wind of 5-8 knots out of the east. During the course of the afternoon it rose and fell around this strength whilst varying in direction from northeast to southeast, providing opportunities for those keen-eyed sailors that could spot the shifts. A total of four races were held in each class.

At the end of day 1, after the scheduled 4 races, the Optimist Fleet was led by Mercedes Beckles, Adyaneiri Teck and Jervis Usher. And the Laser Fleet standings were: first, Trent Hardwick, then Devaughn Morrison, followed by Nigel Rosado. The course marks were collected, and the competitors adjourned to the Pizza House to congratulate themselves on some serious competition.

On day 2, Sunday, the wind rose with the sun, and we were greeted with ideal sailing conditions. The wind settled between 65 and 80 degrees, gently building to a firm 10 to 14 knots. The two races were completed on time, giving us the following winners:

In the Optimist class, first place went to 12-year-old Mercedes Beckles of CBSC; second to Adyaneiri Teck, also of CBSC; and third to Jervis Usher of Gales Point (GP).

In the Laser class, Trent Hardwick of Ladyville Sailing Club took first; Devaughn Morrison of CBSC took second; and Nigel Rosado, also of CBSC, third place.

Our next Ranking Regatta will be held in Caye Caulker on August 10/11, and we look forward to the continuing support of the community.

A special thanks to all sailors, organizers, volunteers and sponsors for a wonderful weekend.

-press release –