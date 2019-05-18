Cricket Corner – Easy Does It vs Summer Fever, a Match of the Season

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 16, 2019– Once again, pleasant time of the day to all! Under the auspices of the Belize National Cricket Association (BNCA), the Harrison Parks 2019 National Cricket Competition continued over the weekend. Thanks to this season’s sponsor, Bowen and Bowen.

Saturday morning I got up, wondering which would be the most exciting games to go watch. I perused the schedule and immediately made up my mind to go and enjoy the game featuring Summer Fever vs Easy Does It at Landing. The reason is, to my opinion, these two teams are equally matched in skills. Summer Fever started kicking up dust early in the competition, while Easy Does It was a bit slow in getting their act together. But for the last previous games, I could see that things have changed. I thought this was the game for me to watch.

I did not disappoint myself one bit. Apart from some fault findings against one of the officials from fans and players, the game played within the spirit of cricket. There were many fans and supporters gathered on the grounds early. This will be a big game.

Easy Does It took to bat first, and as hard as the batsmen tried to master the ball, the way captain Cyril Banner the 3rd told them to do, it seemed to fall on deaf ears, or because the Summer Fever bowlers were hard to handle. Wickets fell in this order: 1 for 19; 2 for 41; 3 for 43; 4 for 48; 5 for 51; 6 for 55; 7 for 55; 8 for 66; 9 for 76; all for 76. Sherman Smith was the top scorer with 18. Travis Stephenson of Summer Fever took 5 wickets.

The score, to my knowledge of the strength of the Fever boys, is too small a score; but the Easy boys proved me wrong; as after lunch break, the real war started. Summer Fever took to bat and, with the strong bowling of Kenroy Reynolds and Cyril Banner the 3rd, wickets fell in this order: 1 for 5; 2 for 17; 3 for 26; 4 for 47; 5 for 56; 6 for 61; 7 for 61; 8 for 63; 9 for 64; and the last wicket taken by Kenroy Reynolds, so the score ended with 64. Jeovanie scored 30. Cyril Banner and Kenroy Reynolds took 3 wickets each. That ended a well-played game. Big-Up to both teams; you all played very professionally!

For Easy Does It to reach the finals now, they can’t afford to lose any more games.

On Saturday, Easy Does It takes on the powerful Bandits at Belmopan.

The match between BDF and Old Youth did not play.

Rural Mix and Brilliant did not play because Brilliant withdrew from the competition. No reasons were forthcoming.

Excellence overpowered Western Eagles, 145 to 140, with 5 spare wickets. For the Eagles, Gareth Joseph scored 40, followed by Brian Casasola with 30. For Excellence, Jarvis Reynolds scored 45, and Jonathan Benjamin took 5 wickets.

Sunrise over Big Deal, 168 to 167, with 5 spare wickets. For Sunrise, Shah scored 89, and veteran Edison Parks took 5 wickets. For Big Deal, Neeraj scored 65 and took 2 wickets.

That ended a fun filled weekend. Till next week, folks, do enjoy this weekend. Love and respect to you all!

Photo caption: Easy Does It Cricket Team members, (Front Row, l to r) Randy Moody, Gareth Banner, Jr., Javon Arnold, and David Anthony (white cap); (Back Row, l to r) Richard Anthony, John Anthony, Jr., Norman Rivers, Sherman Smith, Julian Reynolds, Gareth Banner, Sr., Jerry August, and captain Cyril Banner the 3rd. (Missing from picture are Kenroy Reynolds, Cliff Banner and Kirk Banner.)