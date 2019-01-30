Subscribe to our Rss

Cricket update

Sports — 30 January 2019
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 28, 2019– The Barry Bowen/ Harrison Parks 2019 National Cricket Competition starts with a Marathon in Bermudian Landing this Saturday and Sunday, February 2nd and 3rd, beginning at 10:00 a.m. sharp. Prizes include $1,000.00 – first place, and $500.00 – 2nd place. Cash prizes will also be given to teams, judging on their punctuality, sportsmanship and attire – $300.00 for first, $200.00 2nd, and $100.00 – third. There will be an opening ceremony.

For more information concerning the Marathon, please call President, Dr. Roy Young at 610-1375 or Mr. Alpheus Gillett at 614-4735.

Regular season starts on the 9th. This year it’s gonna be bigger, better and brighter! So, come out and enjoy!

