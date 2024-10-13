Firefighter becomes a paramedic

Photo: The Maya performing a dance

by Orlando Pulido

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Oct. 10, 2024

On Wednesday, cultural events and a forum were held at the University of Belize in Belmopan in anticipation of the upcoming Indigenous Peoples’ Resistance Day (October 12), which will be observed as a Public and Bank holiday on Monday (October 14). Just a few years ago the Government of Belize declared a shift from the traditional observance of Colombus Day or Pan American Day on October 12 to the observance on the same date of a day set aside to acknowledge the efforts of Indigenous groups to hold on to their way of life in the face of conquest and colonialism. This is now known as Indigenous Peoples’ Resistance Day, which UB celebrated through its cultural event on Wednesday, where both Maya and Garifuna dancers performed.

Joyanne De Four-Babb, Research Director at UB, told Amandala that there were similarities between the two dances. She pointed out that both cultural groups “had masks, both had mirrors, both had an invocation of the spirit of the ancestors” and she said that “is a good example of how we can build community across Belize.”

“The University has created a platform where we would have conversations, we would have events that deal with Indigenous cultures. We have an institute in place; it is called Intercultural Indigenous Language Institute,” said Dr. Vincent Palacio, the president of the University of Belize. Dr. Palacio added that the dances embody “the struggles of our indigenous people.”

Rolando Cocom, Director of the Institute for Social and Cultural Research of the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH), explained that “in Belize, in particular, this aspect of Indigenous peoples have endured and have been successful against all odds in surviving colonialism and new forms of colonialism, and have continued the struggle, and to resist the pressures of modern society that do not accept Indigenous world view, or do not celebrate Indigenous practices.”

Gustavo Requena, Director of the Office of Indigenous Peoples Affairs in Belize, participated in the forum on Wednesday. Requena noted that Monday “is an important holiday … our current status as a country shows that we do have a very vibrant Indigenous population in Belize; and so, for us to be able to correct some of the wrongs of the past we need to acknowledge, recognize and celebrate our Indigenous people.”

NICH is supporting several other activities across the country over this upcoming long weekend. In Orange Walk Town on Friday night, October 11, there will be a celebration of food, culture, and dance at the Orange Walk Central Park. This activity is being organized by the Northern Maya Association. On Saturday there will be a deer dance at the Maya Mopan Community in Belmopan at the Saint Francis Catholic Church, and that dance is a four-day event. The deer dance will continue into Sunday as well as on Monday with a special collaboration with the Belmopan City Council. Also on Sunday, there will be a ceremony at the Santa Rita Archaeological Reserve, and that one will be organized by the Masewal organization in Corozal. At the latter activity, there will be a full display of educational booths, food, and cultural dances to recognize the contribution of Belize’s Indigenous people.