Subscribe to our Rss

Dangriga 19th Weekend Pool Tournament

Sports — 28 November 2018 — by Earl Clare
Dangriga 19th Weekend Pool Tournament

DANGRIGA, Thurs. Nov. 22, 2018– Over the weekend in Dangriga Town, Aba Isieni Cool Spot hosted a Two-Man Pool Tournament, with players from across the Stann Creek District, Punta Gorda, Belize City, Belmopan, Caye Caulker and Corozal Town partaking in a very intense two-day competition. This was a clash of titans, as some of the best players in the country matched up for this event.

The winners were:  Charles “Squaw” Rivas & Edwin Vargas – 1st place; Horace Arnold & Marvin – 2nd place; and Luis Valdez & Hector Riverol – 3rd place.

Related Articles

SSBA Becol/Diginet basketball weekend stats CYDP Peace Cup reg. season ends; playoff quarterfinals begin on Saturday Weekend Warriors Sunday Race results – November 25, 2018 Victor “Cheeboz” Herrera 8-Ball Tournament in Cayo

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.