Dangriga 19th Weekend Pool Tournament

DANGRIGA, Thurs. Nov. 22, 2018– Over the weekend in Dangriga Town, Aba Isieni Cool Spot hosted a Two-Man Pool Tournament, with players from across the Stann Creek District, Punta Gorda, Belize City, Belmopan, Caye Caulker and Corozal Town partaking in a very intense two-day competition. This was a clash of titans, as some of the best players in the country matched up for this event.

The winners were: Charles “Squaw” Rivas & Edwin Vargas – 1st place; Horace Arnold & Marvin – 2nd place; and Luis Valdez & Hector Riverol – 3rd place.