Dangriga sports stats – PLB pre-season friendly

Sports — 17 July 2019 — by Mervin “Rugged” Flores
DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Sun. July 14, 2019– Home team, the newly improved Wagiya, today played their second pre-season friendly match at the Carl Ramos Stadium, where they won over Roaring Creek United, 3 goals to 1; but Roaring Creek gave Wagiya a good, competitive, 90-minute practice match.

Ajohny Banner opened the scoring for Roaring Creek United in the first half; but before the half-time whistle, Byron Chavez tied up the score for Wagiya at 1 apiece. In second half, Wagiya got 2 more goals that came from Gilroy “Bredda” Thurton and Kelker Palacio. Elroy “Bib” Kuylen, who is back home in Dangriga, played the entire 90 minutes with his Wagiya team. This is Wagiya’s second pre-season friendly match victory, as they are preparing for the upcoming PLB season that will get started in 2 weeks’ time. (In their first pre-season friendly last week Sunday in Placencia, Wagiya won, 3-1, over the Assassins.)

