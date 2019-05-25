Darrell out, Lee Mark, Leila “in” for UDP Caribbean Shores

Former Belize City mayor, Darrell Bradley, proposed as new President of the Senate

BELIZE CITY, Wed. May 22, 2019– Former Belize City mayor, Darrell Bradley, who decided not to seek a third term at City Hall because he had his ambition fixed on being elected to national office as a United Democratic Party area representative, had that aspiration fizzle when he lost to the People’s United Party newcomer, Hon. Kareem Musa, in the Caribbean Shores race in the general elections of November 2015.

On Monday, following the House of Representatives meeting, Prime Minister Dean Barrow confirmed that Bradley will not be contesting a convention for the Caribbean Shores constituency.

In the wake of the resignation of Lee Mark Chang as President of the Senate, government announced today, via a press release, that “at the next sitting of the Senate and through the Leader of Government Business, we will propose the election of Mr. Darrell Bradley as the new President of the Senate.”

Chang will face-off in a convention for the position of standard bearer for the Caribbean Shores constituency against former UDP city councilor, Leila Peyrefitte. A third candidate for UDP Caribbean Shores, Santiago “Santi” Castillo, Jr., a former area representative for the constituency, had announced that he would be contesting for the position of standard bearer for the area, but he has withdrawn his candidacy, because, according to 7News, Prime Minister Dean Barrow told him that he supports Leila Peyrefitte, and he, Santi, would not run without the Prime Minister’s support.

Bradley had agreed to an interview with Amandala but when we turned up at his office, we were told that he was in a conference meeting.