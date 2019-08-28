Defending champs, San Pedro Pirates gains first win at Week 5 of PLB Opening Season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 26, 2019– After losing 1 and drawing 3 games, defending champion San Pedro Pirates FC finally entered the winning column, as they claimed their first victory, against winless newcomers FF Valley Pride FC, at Week 5 of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2019-2020 Opening Season.

The only Saturday night game in Week 5 saw Bandits Sport regrouping in second half, after visiting Wagiya SC had taken a 1-nil first half lead through Carlton “Fubu” Thomas (39’), and turn the tables in the second half with goals from Georgie Welcome (56’ & 88’) and Andres Makin, Jr. (79’), to register the 3-1 home victory.

On Sunday, co-league leaders, Verdes FC kept pace with rivals Bandits, as they also posted another victory, a 3-2 road win over Placencia Assassins in Placencia. Ashton Torres (7’ & 94’) struck first and last for the home team, but it was not enough for the visiting Verdes FC, who got a goal each from Edwin Bernal (27’), Mariano Landero (40’) and Krisean Lopez (52’). Meanwhile at the Carl Ramos Stadium, the visitors were also successful, as defending champs San Pedro Pirates FC edged FF Valley Pride FC, 2-1, with a goal apiece from Henry Villa (12’) and Facundo Garnier (69’), while Richard Cacho (69’) got the only goal for the struggling newcomers who are now (0-5). And here at the MCC Grounds, in a fiercely contested match, Camilo Sanchez’ header at the 17th minute proved the difference, as BDF FC gained the 1-nil victory over a game Altitude FC from Independence. Late in the game, Altitude’s Andres Orozco seemed to hit the target low in the left corner from the edge of the eighteen, but BDF’s rookie goalie Charles Tillett was right on time with a diving grab to save the victory for his team.



Upcoming Week 6 schedule:

Saturday, August 31

7:30 p.m. – Altitude FC vs FF Valley Pride FC – M.A. Stadium

7:30 p.m. – San Pedro Pirates FC vs BDF FC – Ambergris Stadium

Sunday, September 1

4:00 p.m. – Verdes FC vs Bandits Sport – Norman Broaster Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Wagiya Sporting Club vs Placencia Assassins FC – Carl Ramos Stadium

N.B. Upcoming Concacaf League internationals:

On Thursday, September 5, French Guyana vs Belize in French Guyana; and on Sunday, September 8, Belize vs Grenada in Belize.

PLB tournament returns with Week 7 games on weekend of September 14-15.