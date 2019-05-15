Denzel Flowers, 27, shot to death on Central American Boulevard

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 13, 2019– Denzel Flowers, 27, a mechanic of Jane Usher Boulevard, Belize City, was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman at about 7:15 Saturday evening while he was standing in front of a store on Central American Boulevard. He died almost immediately, and the shooter escaped.

Police have detained three men in connection with the incident.

Reliable information to us is that Flowers was standing in front of T & R Grocery Store and Fast Food when he was shot in the chest, head and both arms.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been ascertained.

Flowers, however, is known to police. In December 2016, police arrested him, and charged him with attempted murder for chopping his stepmother, Eulalia Pop, also known as Consuelo Lopez, 52, of Jane Usher Boulevard. He was additionally charged with dangerous harm and use of deadly means of harm.

Police allege that Flowers chopped his stepmother in her head and hands with a machete in their family house on Louise Bevans Street after she reportedly refused to give him money to buy drugs.

The stepmother has since recovered. Flowers was given a jail sentence and was recently released from jail for the offences against his stepmother.

During the regular Monday police press brief held at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ASP Alejandro Cowo said that the motive for Flowers’ shooting is unknown, but they are investigating some leads.

Cowo said that sometime last year, Flowers had a problem with a man in the area before he (Flowers) went to prison. This is an angle the police are also investigating. He said that Flowers’ death is not gang-related.

Cowo said that about 5 minutes before Flowers was shot, he was stopped and searched by police. After the stop-and-search, Flowers walked from Louise Bevans Street to the Chinese shop on Central American Boulevard, where the killer shot and killed him.

According to Cowo, police were in the area, but they had just left him when he was killed.

The family is still grieving because Karl Lamb, Flowers’ brother-in-law, was shot and killed in Lake Independence last week while talking to a man who was standing behind a fence. They have not yet gotten over Lamb’s death and now, their brother Denzel, is murdered. His sister said that it is difficult for them.

ASP Cowo said that there is no proof that Lamb’s shooting and Flowers’ shooting are related. They are looking at different leads in Flowers’ murder.