Two detainees escape from Independence Police Detention Block

INDEPENDENCE, Stann Creek District, Fri. May 10, 2019– Gregory Flowers, 26, and Clinton Coleman, 36, both of Independence who were detained at the holding cell at the Independence Police, pending investigation, one for theft and the other for burglary, escaped out of the cell block by damaging the locks on the cell door.

The breakout occurred at about 6:45 Tuesday evening. When checks were made for the detainees, the police found the cell empty.

ACP Joseph Myvette said that an Internal Investigation has been launched by the Professional Standards Branch; the officers responsible may be charged for breach of the regulations that led to the escape of the two detainees.

Police began an intense search for the two escapees and yesterday, Clinton Coleman was arrested in Independence and he was immediately returned to his cell. He was charged with escape.

Coleman is expected to be arraigned at the Independence Magistrate Court for the escape.

Myvette said that Gregory Flores has not yet been found.