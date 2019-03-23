Double murder in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Thurs. Mar. 21, 2019– Deon Faber, 41, and Allen Martinez, 34, who are both originally from Belize City but have been living in San Pedro, were murdered at about 1:30 this afternoon in Boca Del Rio. Faber died almost immediately, and Martinez died while being taken to the San Pedro Polyclinic.

Reliable information to us is that Faber and Martinez were socializing in Boca Del Rio when they were approached by a man who began to talk to them, after which they all went to the rear of a mechanic shop.

It is not yet known what happened, but people nearby heard multiple gunshots, and they saw a man running from behind the shop.

A neighbor went to the rear of the shop to see what had happened, and saw the two men lying on the ground. Faber was seen motionless with gunshot wounds in his head, while Martinez had been shot in the head and chest.

Police were called and reportedly found seven expended 9mm shells on the scene.

Police are investigating the double murder, and a suspect has been detained for questioning. The motive for the double murder is not yet known.

Very little information about the incident has so far been shared by police because the murders just happened, but we were told this evening that an official report will be made tomorrow, Friday.

Martinez and his wife were parents of a 9-month-old baby. His brother said that they are at a loss for a reason for his murder, because they have no known enemies, and don’t know who would want to hurt him.

However, both murdered men are known to police. Faber had previously been arrested and charged for drug trafficking and a woman had accused Martinez of assaulting her.

Faber was from the Rocky Road area in Belize City.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in solving the case.