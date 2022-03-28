Duke and Duchess depart after royal reception

SAN IGNACIO, Cayo District, Wed. Mar. 23, 2022– The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge departed the country on Tuesday morning after what seems to have been a successful three-day visit. At the conclusion of their tour of Belize on Monday night, the royal couple attended a reception that was hosted by Governor-General Game Froyla Tzalam in their honor at the Cahal Pech Archaeological Site in San Ignacio. Locals and tourists alike stood waiting at the entrance to the site, hoping to get a glimpse of the duo. As the sun began to set over the twin towns, the Duke and Duchess arrived with a police escort leading the way.

Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño gave a speech at the reception, expressing delight at Belize being the first stop on the royal couple’s Caribbean Tour. He also spoke briefly about Prince William’s previous visit to Belize in 2000—when he did jungle training with BATSUB following his graduation from Eton College—as well as the Queen’s 70-year-long reign.

“Throughout the Commonwealth, it is felt that Her Majesty the Queen has been an incomparable tower of strength, commitment, and stability over the past seven decades,” said the Prime Minister, who also spoke on the Queen’s “extraordinary sense of duty”.

“Long live the Queen,” he proclaimed, as he proposed a toast. Following the Prime Minister’s remarks, the Duke of Cambridge also delivered a brief address.

“Catherine and I are delighted to be here with you tonight in Belize at the beginning of our first official visit to the Caribbean. You could not have chosen a more beautiful and evocative setting than here at Cahal Pech,” said Prince William. He then went on to convey warm wishes from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and noted that she has always spoken fondly of the country, even mentioning her brief encounter with the “royal rat”. The Duke also commended Belize for the level of leadership it has shown in tackling climate change.

The Governor General’s reception took place at Plaza B of Cahal Pech, and in addition to marking the conclusion of the Duke and Duchess’ trip to Belize, it was also a celebration of Belizean culture, including Maya heritage, made evident by the food and traditional music that were a part of the event.

Prior to the reception, at which over three hundred guests including ministers, diplomats, and other government officials, were in attendance, the Duke and Duchess traveled to Caracol and also met with members of the British Army Training Support Unit Belize (BATSUB) at the Chiquibul Forest Reserve, where they observed some of their jungle training activities.

On Tuesday morning, the couple returned via helicopter to the Philip Goldson International Airport, where they boarded the Royal Air Force’s VIP Airbus while music was played by the Belize Defence Force Marching Band. The Governor-General and the CEO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amalia Mai, were also there to bid farewell to the couple.

On the second leg of the royal couple’s week-long Caribbean Tour, they will be in Jamaica. As was the case with Belize, however, the couple’s visit to Jamaica sparked protests long before their actual arrival to the island nation. They are also expected to travel to The Bahamas on Thursday, March 24, and then leave for the United Kingdom on the 26th.