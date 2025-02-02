Belize Volleyball Association hosts AFECAVOL General Assembly

Sonia Sambula, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Jan. 28, 2025

An elderly woman in Dangriga Town lost her life on Monday night, January 27, when the elevated wooden home in which she was residing burst into flames.

Reports indicate that the fire occurred in the Benguche area of Dangriga after 11:00 p.m. that Monday, and that 66-year-old Sonia Sambula was unable to escape.

Sambula’s daughter, who resided with her in the home, told reporters that they heard shouts outside their home before the blaze occurred, but didn’t pay it any attention until a few minutes later.

“Everybody is devastated right now,” said Malkea Sambula, sister-in-law of the deceased. “Everything was damaged; the house burned down to the ground. She was on the upper floor and ended up on the bottom floor. The most they [the other three occupants of the home] could have done is run,” she added.

She further mentioned that the elderly woman had difficulties moving, as she had complications with her knees and was scheduled to have surgery.

“She was outgoing, religious, and close with her grandchildren and her family. She loved to dance a lot,” Malkea added.

Sonia Sambula’s daughter and children were displaced as a result of the fire, and they sought shelter amongst relatives within the community. She had seven children.

The exact value of what was destroyed by the fire is unknown.