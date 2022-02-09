Evan “Porque” Mitchell killed in Lord’s Bank

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 7, 2022– On Friday night, a long-time employee of the AMANDALA, Evan Mitchell, 49, who is a father of three, including two young children, was killed in a fatal stabbing incident that took place in Lord’s Bank. According to police, Mitchell had been walking to Brother’s Store, where, according to his mother, he had been heading to buy Boledo, when he was ambushed by a man who had been hiding in the bushes on Parks Avenue. A fight ensued between Mitchell and that man, who reportedly is in a relationship with the cousin of Mitchell’s common-law wife, and at some point, the assailant stabbed Mitchell twice in the head with a sharp object. Upon being stabbed, Mitchell immediately lost consciousness and was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was reportedly placed on life support, but on the following day he passed away.

Police are now trying to piece together the information they’ve gathered about what took place in order to send a file to the Director of Public Prosecution, Cheryl-Lynn Vidal, who will recommend what charges are to be levied against the assailant, who has since been detained by police. Unconfirmed reports are indicating that the man who caused Mitchell’s death has been identified as Jerome Swift, who is a mechanic from the same community.

Today, we spoke to Mitchell’s older sister, who informed us that this attack which claimed her brother’s life had actually been preceded by a prior confrontation between Mitchell and his assailant earlier that afternoon. That earlier fight had reportedly erupted when the common-law husband of Reneshia Ortis, who is the cousin of Mitchell’s common-law wife, allegedly hit Mitchell’s common-law wife in the chest with a bottle —which prompted Mitchell to retaliate in defence of his wife.

Later, Ortis was walking in the company of Mitchell and his common-law wife when a second attack occurred that would end Mitchell’s life. Reports are that Mitchell was walking ahead of the ladies when the assailant pounced on him.

Evan Mitchell, or “Perky”, as he was affectionately known at Amandala, has worked with us for almost 30 years as a newspaper collator. He will be remembered as a jovial and humble spirit — something also noted by his sister. We here at AMANDALA express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Evan Mitchell. May he rest in peace.