Exhibition honoring the Father of the Nation opens

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022– Over the weekend, the nation of Belize celebrated George Price Day for the second time since it was established as a national holiday last year by the newly elected PUP government. In honor of what would have been the 103rd birthday of the Father of the Nation, Rt. Hon. George Cadle Price, a small ceremony was held at the House of Culture in Belize City to mark the grand opening of the Rt. Hon. George Cadle Price exhibition, “The Man vs Politicization”. The exhibit displays both the late Rt. Hon. George Cadle Price’s personal life and his political achievements.

“I remember so many times that I met Mr. Price, and the issue of humility always stood out. This great man would take time to any and everybody, even myself,” said Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño as he reminisced during his remarks on his encounters with Rt. Hon. Price.

“What he was doing, he was doing great things for this country, turning a colony where people never thought that we could’ve become a country. They were saying that we have nothing of the qualities to become a country, yet he was steadfast in his belief that Belize can become a modern country in the Caribbean and in Central America and could one day play a critical role in this region,” said Prime Minister Briceno.

“I am happy that the National Institute of Culture and History made an effort to share with the Belizean people a glimpse of Mr. Price’s early years: his childhood, his early years entering the priesthood, and as a young boy. I am very grateful to the people at the Museum of Belize. I think we understand and appreciate that we have a special duty and responsibility to this country to preserve the legacy of George Price and make sure that generations come after us will know about George Price,” said Minister of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology, Hon. Francis Fonseca, during his remarks at the ceremony.

While this ceremony was taking place in Belize City, in Benque Viejo Del Carmen a Tribute Mass was held on Saturday evening to celebrate the life of Belize’s first Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. George Cadle Price.

Two other activities in honor of the late Prime Minister, the Right Honorable George Cadle Price, will be held this month.

“Throughout the month John Paul II Junior College and partners will host an interactive and virtual forum via Zoom. The Benque Viejo Town Council through Councilor Teresita Betancourt will also lead a pictorial exhibition. These initiatives are intended to promote education awareness and foster national pride and identity,” Benque House of Culture coordinator, Nalleli Yacab, noted.