Anti-Corruption Month

Photo: Kadrian Travis Wade, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 21, 2024

Kadrian Travis Wade, 26, a farmer from the community of Lucky Strike Village, Belize District, who is accused of causing the death of Glenford Davis, 46, of Rockstone Pond Village, Belize District, has been charged with murder.

According to previous reports, relatives of Davis reported him missing in March of this year after not seeing or hearing from him since December 21, 2023; and a few days later, suspicions arose that it was his skeletal remains which were found in a bushy area in the Rockstone Pond area.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the remains approximately seventy-five yards away from a feeder road, and there were several pieces of clothing belonging to Davis, as well as a pair of rubber boots and a hat near the skeleton, leading them to believe that the remains were Davis’.

Following the discovery of Davis’ body, no one had been charged for the crime until this past weekend when police announced to the media that Wade had been charged with murder.