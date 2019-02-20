Fire destroys 2 houses in Gungulung

Kirk Davis and his family now homeless

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 18, 2019– Two timber houses belonging to Kirk Davis and his family were completely destroyed by fire in the Gungulung area in Lake Independence at about 1:30 this morning, and as a result, 9 persons have lost all their possessions and are homeless. Luckily, no one was injured.

Houses owners Kirk Davis and his common-law wife, Lowena Garnett, told us that they were sleeping in their bedroom, when at about 1:30, they were awakened by heat and smoke, and looked out to see what was happening, and that was when they saw the lower flat of the house burning.

They quickly awakened the others in the house, who were sleeping, and they were safely evacuated, but because it was nighttime and the electrical wiring was damaged, there was darkness and they were not able to save their valuables.

Kirk said that the timber house burned quickly. The Fire Service was called, but by the time they arrived, the two houses in the yard had already been destroyed. The Fire Service, however, confined the fire and no other structures around the two houses were damaged.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

Davis and his family said that the loss to them is about $70,000. They are now seeking public assistance to rebuild their house. They need zinc, lumber, plywood, and other materials to rebuild, and also, monetary assistance to buy necessities.

Persons wishing to help the devastated family can visit them near the Holy Emmanuel Street Bridge at the M&L Food and Veggies. The family is badly in need of assistance.