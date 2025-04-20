New Transport Board named

(l-r) David Hodge, Chargé d’Affaires and Hon. Kareem Musa Minsiter of Home Affairs

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Apr. 15, 2025

The Firearms and Ammunition Control Board, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, celebrated the official handover and launch of the CARICOM Integrated Digital Firearms Registration Management System on Monday, April 14.

“This newly integrated digital system, supported by CARICOM IMPACS (Implementing Agency for Crime and Security) and the Mines Advisory Group, is more than a technological innovation; it is a policy instrument that enables us to strengthen compliance with the modular small arms control implementation compendium and international ammunitions technical guidelines standards,” said Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs.

“This system will allow for real time tracking and auditability of firearms throughout their entire life cycle. From importation to eventual decommissioning, ensuring a clear and transparent chain of custody will also facilitate and improve data sharing among enforcement agencies and licensing authorities, strengthening coordination and operational efficiency. By providing accurate and timely information, the system will support evidence-based decision-making by policy makers,” he continued.

The US government has a key role in enhancing regional stability in Belize and the wider Caribbean. David Hodge, US Charge d’affaires, notes that the US has invested over 259 million USD in similar initiatives throughout the Caribbean and Latin America since 1993.

“The proliferation of small arms and ammunition undermines regional stability, fuels organized crime and drives illegal immigration, challenges that directly impact the safety of both Belizeans and Americans. In tackling these issues, we are advancing our national security and our shared hemisphere. The United States is committed to addressing these challenges head-on, and providing the Belize Firearms Licensing Board with this digital firearms registry system is a crucial step in this fight … This work directly supports our commitment to combating illicit weapons trafficking and strengthening the role of law, ensuring our allies in the Caribbean remain strong, and threats do not reach the American shores,” he said.

In January this year, Belize requested assistance from CARICOM IMPACS to address critical gaps in Belize’s firearms control architecture.

“Within days, consultations were held, and by March, a comprehensive support package was mobilized; and today, just over three months later, we have transitioned from request to delivery, and we celebrate the delivery of a fully operational solution. This rapid turnover is a testament to the efficiency, agility, and effectiveness of our coordination; the maturity of our partnerships and the urgency with which CARICOM IMPACS approach the issue of arms control. It also underscores the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Firearms and Ammunition Control Board national readiness, the foresight of its leadership, and the government’s strong commitment to effective and enduring arms control outcomes,” Callixtus Joseph, Assistant Director at CARICOM IMPACS added.