Fort George Digital Connect Center inaugurated

Photo: (l-r) Taiwanese Ambassador to Belize, H.E. Mrs. Lily Li-Wen Hsu; Mayor of Belize City, Bernard Wagner; Fort George Area Representative, Hon. Henry Charles Usher and Hon. Michel Chebat, SC

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Feb. 13, 2024

The constituency of Fort George is definitely feeling the love this month as they welcomed a new Digital Connect Center, located at the corner of Queen Street and Gabourel Lane, just days before Valentine’s Day.

Brought to life through the Digital Inclusion Programme under the Minister of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics & E-Governance’s National Digital Agenda for Belize 2022-2025, it also saw collaboration amongst other entities such as the Belize City Council and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The agenda for these Digital Connect Centers focuses on both rural and urban communities, to “create an environment for fostering a digital government.”

Fort George is now the 12th area, across Belize, that has received its digital center, with the most recent being installed in Pomona Village, Stann Creek District.

“We are very pleased … this is a center that actually celebrated 20 years yesterday (February 11) of being in existence. It’s a place where we have gathered for many years. We’ve had summer programs, Mother’s Day programs, Father’s Day programs, health events, and health clinics. So, we’re happy we could have a digital center now,” expressed Fort George Area Representative, Hon. Henry Charles Usher.

Launched during a ceremony on Friday, February 9, the center is expected to provide free access to computers, internet, digital tools, and digital skills training to over 2,000 area residents of Fort George.

The Mayor of Belize City, His Worship Bernard Wagner, acknowledged the benefit of this center, particularly as it allows internet access and equal opportunities for students, educators, and other members of the community during this modern digital age and economy.

Similarly, the reception for the initiative has been lauded by both residents of the area and throughout the city with comments on social media such as, “Well done! Continue to empower our youths and students!!”; “This is great to see; let’s keep empowering our youths!”; and, “The Fort George Digital Connect Center will positively impact the community, particularly our students.”

We reached out to the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for comment on their collaboration, but we were told that the representative authorized to comment would not be available until tomorrow.