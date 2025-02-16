(Top l-r) Melissa Balderamos-Mahler and Ashanti Arthurs Martin (Bottom l-r) Priscilla Jennifer Banner and Attorney General Anthony Sylvestre

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 13, 2025

The Chief Justice of Belize, Hon. Madame Louise Esther Blenman has announced that four Belizean attorneys will be promoted to the level of Senior Counsel.

Melissa Balderamos-Mahler, Ashanti Arthurs Martin, Priscilla Jennifer Banner, and Attorney General Anthony Sylvestre, will all be given the esteemed rank.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be receiving this appointment. This milestone could not have been achieved without the steadfast support, encouragement, and prayers of my family and friends, as well as the assistance of my colleagues at the Bar and the clients’ confidence in me over the years,” Sylvestre told Amandala.

A Special Sitting of the High Court will be held on Thursday, February 27, to recognize the promotions.

Under Section 12 of the Legal Profession Act, Chapter 320 of the Revised Laws of Belize, Chief Justice Blenman will conduct the ceremony.