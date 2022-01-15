From the Publisher

A few months ago, I discussed the incredibly sensational case of a wealthy, prominent Belizean who in some respects was a he-man in behavior, but also had these powerful urges to pursue young men for homosexual activity. His life was “incredibly sensational” because he himself shot a young male neighbor to death in 1975, a young man stabbed his eldest son to death in 1985, and then he himself was shot to death around Mile 12 on the Western Highway, presumably by a young male lover, in the mid-1990s.

I explained to you that I felt myself forced to come to the conclusion that he must have been molested by a pedophile in his childhood/youth, and that that molestation had twisted his psyche out of shape to the point that tragedy became repeated in his life.

This Sunday afternoon, I visited More Tomorrow, where I located the grave of Ismail Shabazz, a close friend of mine who had been tried alongside me for seditious conspiracy in the British Honduras Supreme Court in 1970.

One day in casual conversation, when we were probably already in our fifties, I would say, Ismail told me that when he was 14 years old and trying to gain entry to a Palace Theater movie, he had been propositioned by a homosexual after a brief conversation which had nothing to do with sex.

My late maternal uncle, Buck Belisle, after he had been basically confined to home residence, briefly mentioned that while a young man, he was on a Methodist church trip to a Belize District village when a Methodist cleric made indecent proposals to him. My uncle did not dwell on the subject, and I did not pursue it.

A couple months ago, I had told you that when I attended piano lessons in the mid-1950s at Miss Helen Craig’s on Regent Street (near its corner with King Street), a gentleman would often be at her home on weekends whom I found out decades later was a ranking homosexual.

After Miss Helen went away to America to live, my mom sent me to Miss Floss Casasola to continue piano studies. Miss Floss lived on East Collet Canal almost directly across from the old slaughterhouse.

One day returning home from Miss Floss, I was on Euphrates Avenue approaching Cemetery Road when I saw a grown man looking at me in a way I considered suspicious. I did not dig his vibes.

Belize is such a small place. The gentleman was an employee of an early co-op store where I think my father was on the board. This co-op store was near where The Vogue was located at the corner of North Front Street and Queen Street. (A long time ago.) I think this guy delivered groceries.

Many years later, relatives of his were strong supporters of the early UBAD, a family I held in esteem. I never mentioned him or the incident to them, because it wasn’t that important, and it is possible there was nothing to it.

In any case, all that I have written so far today is by way of speculating as to whether this extended absence from regular school classes occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the danger for our children from older people who are homosexuals or have pedophile tendencies.

Belize is a place where homosexuals are very powerful. For me, the initiative led by Caleb to remove the law from Belize’s books which criminalized homosexuality was opposed by people I believed were themselves gay, because the older gays felt there was no need for the controversy. The gay community was already so powerful that the law would not be enforced anyway. This was my personal perspective.

You have to understand this, that the major Christian churches in Belize are super-powerful institutions where homosexuals often find haven. Since the major Christian churches control the major Christian schools, one who indicts publicly any of the culprits runs the risk of having one’s children or grandchildren victimized. This is why Belize is Belize.

In the United States, this issue of the aggressiveness of the LGBT community is a very big one, and it is one of the reasons that America has moved closer to civil war than at any time since the 1960s and early 1970s. Some of the people who support Donald Trump so fanatically believe that they are protecting their children from the LGBT element which is powerful in the Democratic Party.

When I was a young man, I could have been described as homophobic, but age has mellowed me. I am not homophobic, although I believe the big boys in the gay community consider me their enemy. I take the words of Jesus Christ literally, that children must be protected from predatory adults at all costs.

This is a topic we don’t discuss in Belize. That is because the predators are powerful here, and the less the subject is discussed, the better for their lifestyle. The fact of the matter is that the United States was pushing the LGBT agenda in Belize during the Barack Obama administrations.

Sex is a critical subject. But we’re afraid to talk about it in public. There are some institutions here where gays are dominant. This troubles me. I make no apology for this.