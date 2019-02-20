Gamboa gift + Sagastume save = 1-nil road win for San Pedro over BDF in PLB Week 6

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 18, 2019– A miscue by BDF goalkeeper Tevin Gamboa, and a penalty stop by San Pedro goalkeeper Selvin Sagastume combined to secure a 1-nil win for visiting San Pedro Pirates FC over BDF FC at the MCC Grounds yesterday; allowing the Pirates to maintain 2nd place in the standings (tied at 12 pts with Bandits Sport) at Week 6 of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2018-2019 Closing Season. (See standings below.)

All four PLB Week-6 games were played yesterday, Sunday.

At the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio, former standings leader Verdes FC were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Assassins Altitude FC from Placencia. Andres Orozco (3’) gave the visitors an early lead, but Verdes captain Elroy Smith (14’ PK) equalized shortly after from the penalty spot. Nevertheless, the draw dropped Verdes from 1st to 3rd place in the standings, as their arch-rival, undefeated defending champion Bandits Sport secured a victory (see below) and has thus taken over the #1 spot.

Meanwhile, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan, the hosts, Police United FC were on the losing end of a 3-1 score, as Bandits Sport got a goal each from Danny Jimenez (8’), Georgie Welcome (49’) and Jerry Palacio (85’ PK), while the only Police United goal came from Carlton “Fubu” Thomas (54’).

Down south at the Carl Ramos Stadium, it was nil-nil between hosts Wagiya Sporting Club and Punta Gorda’s Freedom Fighters FC.

And here at the MCC Grounds, after a keenly contested first half that ended scoreless, visiting San Pedro Pirates FC got a gift early in second half, as BDF star goalkeeper Tevin Gamboa misplayed an easy air ball that first slipped through his fingers; and then, as he turned and apparently stumbled on the unlevel ground trying to retrieve the bouncing ball, his hand further knocked the ball across the goal line and into the net for the 1-nil San Pedro lead. It was a shocker to all, including Gamboa (51’ OG), who was under no pressure at the time, and, except for that one momentary lapse, was outstanding in goal, frustrating the San Pedro strikers, who failed to pass him with their best shots all game long. BDF pressed for the equalizer; and they almost got it 10 minutes later, after a 30-yard blast from their left midfield/winger Kyle Budna rebounded from San Pedro goalkeeper Selvin Sagastume, who scrambled to retrieve the ball, and in the process took down a BDF forward, resulting in a penalty call by referee Amir Castilla. But Sagastume was not about to return the gift from his BDF counterpart; and when BDF #10 Osmar Duran, a normally safe penalty kicker, placed it too gently to the right side, Sagastume was there to push it off, and thus save the day for his team, who held on for the 1-nil road victory.

Upcoming Week 7 games:

Saturday, February 23

7:30 p.m. – San Pedro Pirates FC vs Bandits Sport – Ambergris Stadium

7:30 p.m. – Assassins Altitude FC vs Freedom Fighters FC – M.A. Stadium

Sunday, February 24

4:00 p.m. – BDF FC vs Police United FC – MCC Grounds

4:00 p.m. – Wagiya Sporting Club vs Verdes FC – Carl Ramos Stadium