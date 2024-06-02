Graduation highlights

28.3 C
Governor General welcomes new Ambassador of Italy to Belize

Governor General welcomes new Ambassador of Italy to Belize
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Ambassador of Italy to Belize, His Excellency Alessandro Modiano and Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Thurs. May 30, 2024

On Tuesday, May 28, the Governor General of Belize, Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam welcomed the new Ambassador of Italy to Belize, His Excellency Alessandro Modiano, who delivered his letters of credence.

Ambassador Modiano visited Belize on behalf of President Sergio Mattarella of Italy, offering his best wishes for the health and prosperity of the people and Government of Belize. During his remarks, several areas of potential cooperation were highlighted, including sustainable tourism, agriculture, cultural heritage protection, education, and professional training in medicine and law enforcement.

Additionally, he announced the inauguration of the Italian Honorary Consulate in Placencia, which will provide consular services for the Italian community in Belize and streamline the visa application process for citizens of Belize who intend to visit, study, or work in Italy.

A diplomatic relationship was formed with Belize and Italy in October 1982.

