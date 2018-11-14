Groups set for the 2018 Concacaf Under-20 Championship Qualification Stage

Concacaf.com

Miami (Monday, November 12, 2018)– The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) will kick off tomorrow the Qualification Stage of the 2018 Concacaf Under-20 Championship. The second round of the men’s youth World Cup qualifying competition will take place November 13-19, at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL.

After an initial Group Stage that included a record number of 34 teams, the six group winners have been divided into two groups. The three team groups will be composed as follows:

Group G

Winner Group A – United States

Winner Group C – Honduras

Winner Group E – Costa Rica

Group H

Winner Group B – Mexico

Winner Group D – Panama

Winner Group F – El Salvador

After round robin play, the two group winners plus the second-place finishers will qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Additionally, the two group winners will advance to the tournament’s final to determine the regional champion. The final is scheduled to be played Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

Fans will be able to follow all the action through the Confederation’s partner networks, including Univision Deportes (United States), Fox Sports Latin America (Mexico & Central America), Flow Sports (Caribbean) and other local partners. For other territories, the tournament will be available on Concacaf GO (subject to territory restrictions).

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: Belize is out of it now; our team returned home on Saturday, having finished 5th, ahead of 6th place Sint Maarten, whom we defeated (4-2), and behind the others, losing to undefeated 1st place Honduras (0-4), 2nd place Cuba (1-6), 3rd place Dominican Republic (0-6), and 4th place Antigua & Barbuda (0-1) in Group C.)