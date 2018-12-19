Subscribe to our Rss

Guinea Grass store owner leaves village after home invasion and robbery

General — 19 December 2018 — by Albert J. Ciego
Guinea Grass store owner leaves village after home invasion and robbery

GUINEA GRASS, Orange Walk District, Fri. Dec. 14, 2018– Veronica Quetzal, 43, a businesswoman of Guinea Grass, is traumatized and has closed her store and left the village after she and her sister were held up and robbed by three armed, masked men at about 1:30 Wednesday morning while they were sleeping in her house in the village.

The thieves stole an undisclosed amount of cash, jewelry and other items from her home.

The robbers have not yet been found.

Police said that the thieves gained entrance into the house by damaging the back door. They then made their way into Quetzal’s and her sister’s rooms, from which they were taken and ordered to be quiet while the criminals ransacked the house and stole her belongings.

Related Articles

Belize hands over SICA Presidency Pro-Témpore to Guatemala Post-mortem exam shows Dimas Choc, accused of affair, was chopped to death Del Monte corn products recalled from shelves The rooster came home to roost, said Mayor Bernard Wagner

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.