Firefighter becomes a paramedic

Photo: U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols (l) and Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño (r)

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Oct. 8, 2024

United States Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols visited Belize this week. According to the media note from the U.S. Department of State, during his visit from October 5-8, Nichols was set to discuss with Belize high-level officials security matters and economic prosperity in Belize and in the region. He met with Prime Minister John Briceño, Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca, the Leader of the Opposition, Moses “Shyne” Barrow and members of civil society, political and business leaders and partner organizations.

In an interview with 7 News, Nichols said they specifically discussed with the Belize Government the need to promote good paying jobs and address issues of transnational organized crime. In the case of the designation of Belize once more as a major drug transit or major illicit drug producing country, Nichols explained that their concern is primarily with the transit of drugs through Belize. He also referenced the continued multi-million-dollar assistance of the U.S. to help Belize law enforcement tackle the problem, and added that they support the Financial Intelligence Unit as well as the Belize Coast Guard, and also have DEA presence in Belize.

Of course, top on the priority list for the United States is irregular migration and the challenges which persist. As it relates to the Amnesty Program that Belize is wrapping up, Nichols expressed deep gratitude to Belize saying, “It matches a number of efforts throughout the hemisphere, but it’s something we see as very positive, so I want to just thank the people of Belize for that; I think it’s going to be a win-win.” He shared that just last year, the U.S. provided $600 million in migration-related humanitarian assistance to countries throughout the hemisphere.

Also high on the list was the Multinational Support Mission (MSS) to Haiti to which Belize has committed two senior Belize Defence Force soldiers. Nichols described this as Belize demonstrating leadership in the region. In that regard, he reported that on September 30, officials representing a group of 30 countries met with U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Prime Minister Garry Conille of Haiti, and the Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor of Kenya and reaffirmed the mandate for the MSS.

Nichols noted that his hours-long meeting with the Prime Minister and his team gave him insight into their thinking and the needs that Belize has. He also affirmed the importance of strengthening diplomatic relations with Belize.

Notably, he was taken on a flyover of the Sarstoon in helicopters brought down for that purpose by the U.S. Army. He was joined on the expedition by Minister Fonseca and a team from the Ministry of National Security and Border Defence. Asked about the tensions that persist in the Sarstoon area due to harassment by elements of the Guatemalan Armed Forces whenever the Belize Territorial Volunteers takes expeditions to the Sarstoon, Nichols merely described the relationships between the U.S. and Belize, and the U.S. and Guatemala as both excellent, and emphasized that there is a legal process to address border issues which is being pursued at the ICJ.

Speaking on his meeting with the Assistant Secretary, Barrow says they discussed education, the high cost of living, citizen security “and the steps U.S. Officials are taking to stop the flow of illegal firearms into Belize and the Caribbean; Criminal Justice Reform; Energy Security; Protecting our Democracy from electoral fraud and significant corruption; Equal Opportunity, among other regional and global matters of mutual interest.” Barrow thanked U.S. Ambassador to Belize, H.E. Michelle Kwan for always including the Opposition in their high level meetings. As it relates to the concern about electoral fraud, Barrow expanded on this in a subsequent interview. The UDP’s concern has to do with developments in the Cayo North division. The UDP’s Standard Bearer, Dr. Omar Figueroa this year spearheaded a challenge to the registration of transfer voters for the period of July and August. The claim is that the voter roll is being padded with hundreds of voters from outside the division. According to Figueroa, they came upon multiple cases where an inordinate number of voters are registered at a single address.

Among Nichols’ stops in Belize was the Corazon Creek Technical High School in Toledo which was constructed with funding from the U.S. Department of Defense. He was also taken on a trip to Cahal Pech Archaeological Reserve.