Home invasion at Pound Yard

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 30, 2019– The house of well-known Jenny Lovell, a psychotherapist and former singing star of Mass in Blues fame, was invaded by two men who went into the house, but who escaped empty-handed due to police speeding to the house after a vigilant person saw the thieves breaching the house, and called police.

Lovell told us that police searched the house to ensure that the thieves were not hiding there. Nothing was stolen.

Lovell said that the bandits gained entry into the house by breaching the burglar-barred door and the main door. A man who later entered the home to upgrade the security of the house said that the thieves knew what they were doing.

Lovell said that she feels that she is now vulnerable. She usually gets out of bed early in the morning, and could not imagine what would have happened to her if the thieves were in the house at the time.

Lovell said that we all have to be our brother’s keeper and to take action if and when we see that our neighbor’s house is being breached by thieves. She encourages residents to form neighborhood watch groups to protect their area.

Lovell encourages members of the community to change their pattern of doing things, because the criminals are watching and monitoring their movements.

She said that we must now be smarter than the criminals.

Lovell believes that the criminals are now targeting women in their homes. She and her sister were at home when the thieves entered.

In Kings Park, a woman was alone when three robbers came into her house and robbed her. Lovell is calling on women to review and improve their security, and not to take things for granted.