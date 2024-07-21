Belizean Peter “Chukku” Young passes in Kingston, Jamaica

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 17, 2024

Hypolita Usher was crowned the new Miss Afrikan Queen 2024 at the 10th annual Miss Afrikan Queen pageant, which was held at the Bliss Center for Performing Arts in Belize City on Saturday night, July 13.

The pageant serves as a fundraising event for Concerned Belizean Women (CBW), a nonprofit organization formed by a group of women who use the funds to provide scholarships and to donate to halfway houses and to young women and children.

At this year’s pageant, five ladies of color—Lee James representing The Gambia; Xenobia Young representing Ghana; Jessel Lauriano representing South Africa; Hypolita Usher representing Uganda; and Brianna Joseph representing Sierra Leone—were seeking to be the successor to Luchille Dixon, the current Miss Afrikan Queen 2023.

According to Maryam Abdul-Qawiyy, spokesperson for the Miss Afrikan Queen pageant, the women were chosen through a “seeking contestants” ad which was shared via different platforms, and which stipulated that the women must be between the ages of 18 and 35 years old with Belizean heritage and with African ancestry.

“Once selected, the contestant must choose a country from Africa that she resonates with, and research the country so that she can present it during her introduction,” Abdul-Qawiyy said.

Hypolita Usher – a mother of two and business owner – took home the crown and became the new Miss Afrikan Queen 2024 at the end of the pageant. “The duties of the current queen are to volunteer for various fundraising events in the community that support women and children. She is also expected to attend all invited events as the ambassador for CBW,” mentioned Abdul-Qawiyy.

Xenobia Young was the first runner-up, while Jessel Lauriano secured the second runner-up spot. Individual awards were also given based on the women’s performances throughout the night, and on the days leading up to the competition. Brianna Joseph snagged the Inner Glow Award; while Usher also secured the Miss Princess, Miss Articulate, Best Talent and Best Dressed awards.