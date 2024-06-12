Significant improvement in reading in Government primary schools

Photo: Alfredo Enrique Rodriquez, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. June 7, 2024

In last Friday’s edition of Amandala, it was mentioned that a deceased person was found in the sea near the Port of Belize in Belize City on Thursday evening, June 6. Initial reports suggested that the deceased’s body was found floating approximately 100 yards from the shore where several items were found – a bicycle, a bucket, and a backpack.

The official police report confirmed the identity of the deceased to be Alfredo Enrique Rodriguez, affectionately known as “Luis”, 42, a construction worker of the Gungulung area in Belize City.

The report went on to mention that Rodriguez’s body was found after 5:00 p.m., with suspected gunshot injuries to his body. Police believe that Rodriguez was targeted by his attacker while fishing in the vicinity, as he was found wearing a tee shirt and long pants with rubber boots.

Rodriguez would regularly go to fish at the same spot where he was executed. During the times he would go, he would return before noon, but this time he didn’t make it back, which made family members worried. Their worries were later confirmed when media outlets released reports of his demise.

Rodriguez was described as a wholesome family man and law-abiding citizen, the type not to get himself in any trouble, consequently his death is a puzzle to his family.

Since his demise on Thursday, no leads have been established, and police have apprehended no one, said Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams.

“From early indications, it seems as if he was in the area fishing when he was targeted. So, we’re hoping that we’ll be able to get something that can give us some leads inside of that matter,” he said.

Rodriguez leaves behind three sons and his wife.