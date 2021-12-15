74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Home International Kentucky tornadoes: Death toll likely to pass 100, governor says
International

Kentucky tornadoes: Death toll likely to pass 100, governor says

227
A resident salvages items from a home destroyed in Mayfield

KENTUCKY, Sun. Dec, 12, 2021 (BBC)– The death toll from powerful tornadoes that devastated towns in Kentucky is likely to pass 100, the governor says, as hope of finding survivors wanes.

Andy Beshear said this was the most devastating tornado event in the state’s history, with at least 80 confirmed deaths.

“Nothing that was standing in the direct line of [one] tornado is still standing,” he said.

Fourteen deaths have been reported in four other states.

President Joe Biden has declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky and ordered federal aid to be made available to the hardest-hit areas.

Rescue workers scoured debris for survivors while teams distributed water and generators to residents. More than 300 members of the National Guard were going door to door and removing debris.

“We’re still hoping as we move forward for some miracles to find more people,” the governor said during a visit to the town of Mayfield, one of the hardest hit.

However, no-one has been found alive since Saturday morning.

Mr Beshear said a tornado had wrecked places all along its 227-mile (365km) path. Thousands of people had their homes destroyed though the exact number was still not clear.

Previously, the longest a tornado had travelled along the ground in the US was a 219-mile storm in Missouri in March 1925 that claimed 695 lives. Such major events outside of the spring and summer months are extremely rare.In Mayfield, the fire station and the city hall were flattened. “I don’t think there’s a pane of glass in any vehicle or property that the city owns that isn’t shattered,” Mayor Kathy Stewart said.

Eight deaths were confirmed at a candle factory that was hit when 110 employees were believed to be inside, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters news agency. Eight other people were still missing.

The numbers are far lower than previously feared, meaning that the governor’s death toll estimate could be revised down.

Kyanna Parsons Perez, a factory worker who made a desperate plea for help on Facebook from under the wreckage, told the BBC that other businesses had shut down for the storm and staff there should not have been at work.

Full article can be viewed at : https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-59632403
First published by BBC.

Previous articleThat victory was not really for democracy
Next articleVerdes already champs of FFB Top League; 2 regular season weeks remain

RELATED ARTICLES

International

Haiti kidnappers release three more missionaries after abduction

Three people who were among a group of US and Canadian missionaries kidnapped by an armed gang in Haiti have been released, according to...
Read more
International

Barbados to become a Republic, replacing British Queen

BARBADOS, Sat. Nov 27, 2021 – (voanews.com) -- Barbados is about to cut ties with the British monarchy, but the legacy of a sometimes...
Read more
International

US court exonerates accused killers of Malcolm X

MANHATTAN, New York. Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021 -- The 1965 slaying of world-renowned civil rights activist, Malcolm X, had stunned America, not only because...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Two nephews murder uncle in Orange Walk!

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 13, 2021-- Yesterday, police, responding to a report that a violent incident had occurred near the football field in San...
Read more

Terror in Krooman Lagoon

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 13, 2021-- A family of five from the Krooman area in Belize City is homeless after their home was burnt...
Read more

Man shot dead in San Pedrito

Headline
SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. Dec. 13, 2021-- A San Pedro resident was shot dead on Saturday evening while on his way home from...
Read more

1970s basketball star, Danny Meighan passes

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 13, 2021-- Funeral services were held last week for former Belize basketball star, Daniel “Danny” Meighan, who had been battling...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

No mek di pat byle ova

Editorial
Mon. Dec. 13, 2021 This must really be “The New Jerusalem”! There has never been a place like this. As bad as things are, and...
Read more

It’s urgent we legalize recreational marijuana

Editorial
Some insist that it is a bad idea to legalize marijuana for recreational use because its psychoactive substances have caused mental disorders in some...
Read more

Government by private sector

Editorial
Mon. Dec. 6, 2021 Somewhere along the line, some politicians in Belize got the idea that government would be run much better, more effectively and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
About a week or two ago, I read a story on the published version of CNN News about a Guatemalan man gaining entry into the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When my generation was growing up as children in the 1950s, this gender issue was not as large and as complex as it is today....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
On more than one occasion over the decades, I have told you that there was a period of a few months in 1970, immediately...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper