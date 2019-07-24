Ladyville Rising Stars repeat as Smart Mundialito Champions

BELIZE CITY, Sun. July 21, 2019– The championship final of the Smart 13 & Under Mundialito 2018-2019 Closing Season took place yesterday afternoon at the MCC Grounds, where defending champion Ladyville Rising Stars became back-to-back champions when they defeated City Boys, 1-nil, in the exciting final. Some 12 teams participated in the single round-robin regular season which started back on Saturday, May 4; after which the top 8 teams entered knockout quarterfinals last Saturday morning, July 13; then the knockout semifinals followed that same afternoon.

The opening match yesterday afternoon at the MCC saw Heights FC prevailing over Brown Bombers to claim 3rd Place in the competition.

Next was an exhibition game featuring the Smart Mundialito Coaches and Referees vs the visiting Cambridge University Soccer Coaching Staff, which ended in a nil-nil draw.

In the Mundialito championship final match which followed, featuring the same two teams from the last Smart Mundialito finals on June 29, 2018, Ladyville Rising Stars repeated as champions with a 1-nil victory over City Boys. Jareth Tablada scored the winning goal for Rising Stars.

Football Federation of Belize (FFB) President Sergio Chuc and Senior Vice-President Marlon Kuylen were in attendance at the MCC, and President Chuc shared a few words of congratulations to the champions, participating teams and organizers/sponsors of the tournament in the awards ceremony that followed the championship game. They then distributed 1st, 2nd and 3rd place team trophies; individual trophies to players on the 1st and 2nd place teams; individual medals to players on the 3rd place team; and individual award trophies to selected members of different teams for outstanding performance in the tournament.

Individual award trophies were given for: Best Goalkeepers – Tyrone Alvarez (City Boys) and Tyrique Campbell (Ladyville Rising Stars); Best Defender – Kenyon Barrow (City Boys); Best Midfielder – Flayden Carter (Brown Bombers); Best Forward – Kenrick Gordon (Ladyville Rising Stars); Most Goals Scored – Tom Moguel (City Boys); Fair Play – Berger United MHJ; Regular Season MVP – Tom Moguel (City Boys); Finals MVP – Jareth Tablada (Ladyville Rising Stars); and Best Coach – Leaton St. Clair (City Boys).