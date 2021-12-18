Land borders to reopen in January 

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 16, 2021– Belizeans wishing to travel to Mexico or Guatemala by means of a land route will be able to enter those countries by crossing the land borders come January 1, 2022 — the official date on which those borders will be opened, according to a Cabinet brief issued by the Government of Belize yesterday. A phased reopening of the land borders began in July of this year when tourists seeking to vacation in Belize were allowed to enter the country via the land borders, provided that they were tested at the border and booked gold standard accommodations before entering the country.

Since March 2020, however, Belizeans have not been able to cross these land borders, with the exception (following phase one of the reopening) of Belizeans who had received official permission from the Department of Immigration and Ministry of Health and Wellness to cross the land borders.

Belizeans wishing to enter Mexico and Guatemala following the reopening of the borders in a little over two weeks will be subject to travel requirements put in place locally and by Mexican and Guatemalan authorities. The details of the travel restrictions for Belizean citizens are yet to be published.

All travelers are required to undergo COVID-19 testing at their own expense. This is a restriction that is also in place in Mexico and Guatemala. There is a high possibility that proof of vaccination may also be required to leave the country.