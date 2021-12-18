74 F
Belize City
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Home Headline Land borders to reopen in January 
Headline

Land borders to reopen in January 

Cabinet announced in a recent brief its approval of the reopening of land borders for citizens.

835
Norther and Western Borders

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 16, 2021– Belizeans wishing to travel to Mexico or Guatemala by means of a land route will be able to enter those countries by crossing the land borders come January 1, 2022 — the official date on which those borders will be opened, according to a Cabinet brief issued by the Government of Belize yesterday. A phased reopening of the land borders began in July of this year when tourists seeking to vacation in Belize were allowed to enter the country via the land borders, provided that they were tested at the border and booked gold standard accommodations before entering the country.

Since March 2020, however, Belizeans have not been able to cross these land borders, with the exception (following phase one of the reopening) of Belizeans who had received official permission from the Department of Immigration and Ministry of Health and Wellness to cross the land borders.

Belizeans wishing to enter Mexico and Guatemala following the reopening of the borders in a little over two weeks will be subject to travel requirements put in place locally and by Mexican and Guatemalan authorities. The details of the travel restrictions for Belizean citizens are yet to be published.

All travelers are required to undergo COVID-19 testing at their own expense. This is a restriction that is also in place in Mexico and Guatemala. There is a high possibility that proof of vaccination may also be required to leave the country.

Previous articleSSB contribution rates to increase in 2022
Next articleNEAC rejects Waterloo’s cruise port proposal

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

Shopkeeper killed in Honey Camp

ORANGE WALK, Thurs. Dec. 16, 2021-- A 48-year-old man was stabbed to death sometime last night in the Honey Camp area of the Orange...
Read more
Headline

NEAC rejects Waterloo’s cruise port proposal

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 15, 2021-- This week, it was reported that the National Environmental Appraisal Committee (NEAC) had decided to deny Waterloo Investment...
Read more
Headline

SSB contribution rates to increase in 2022

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 15, 2021-- The phased increase in the total Social Security contributions to be paid by both employers and employees, which...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Haiti fuel tanker blast kills dozens in Cap-Haïtien

International
HAITI. Wed. Dec. 15, 2021 (BBC)-- More than 60 people have been killed after a fuel tanker exploded in northern Haiti, officials say. Reports say...
Read more

Fear of sharks and water

Features
When I was a sea boy on land, sometimes I dreamt of sharks, but when I went to sea, I completely forgot about them....
Read more

Omicron

Features
Whenever we decide that the Covid virus is being contained or controlled, whenever we start looking forward to the light at the end of...
Read more

What do you think, sisters and brothers?

Features
I cannot satisfy everyone with the way I write and the issues I write about, including excerpts. All kinds of information come to my...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

GOB must defeat Omicron, and feed our people

Editorial
Expectations in our number one industry, tourism, are the highest they have been since the ships stopped anchoring off Stake Bank and the planes...
Read more

No mek di pat byle ova

Editorial
Mon. Dec. 13, 2021 This must really be “The New Jerusalem”! There has never been a place like this. As bad as things are, and...
Read more

It’s urgent we legalize recreational marijuana

Editorial
Some insist that it is a bad idea to legalize marijuana for recreational use because its psychoactive substances have caused mental disorders in some...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
About a week or two ago, I read a story on the published version of CNN News about a Guatemalan man gaining entry into the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When my generation was growing up as children in the 1950s, this gender issue was not as large and as complex as it is today....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
On more than one occasion over the decades, I have told you that there was a period of a few months in 1970, immediately...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper