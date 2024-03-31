Land prize for a Belizean Cross Country winner

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Mar. 26, 2024

The countdown is on for the 95th Annual Holy Saturday Cross Country Classic.

A release today from the office of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Petroleum and Mining states that, “The Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Cordel Hyde and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Petroleum & Mining will award a Belizean winner a family size land within their home town or in another location based on land availability.”

There are few incentives more inspirational to a Belizean athlete than the prospect of owning a piece of the Jewel, as did members of the Women’s National Team after their Concacaf League C triumph last year.

The “Country” is almost here, and the foreigners are coming in force. Is there a Belizean cyclist that can rise to the occasion this Holy Saturday?