Justice for Humans Project wants prisoners to vote

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Tues. Feb. 25, 2025

The Belize Livestock Producers’ Association (BLPA) hosted its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its headquarters at Mile 47 ½, George Price Highway in Belmopan on Saturday, February 25.

The AGM brought together key stakeholders in the livestock industry to review achievements, recognize outstanding contributions, and discuss plans for the sector.

“Farming is not just a profession; it’s a way of life, one that requires patience, dedication, and passion. Despite the challenges ranging from climate change, market fluctuation, and rising costs, we continue to push forward, ensuring a steady supply of quality, livestock, animals, and dairy products,” said Arden Edwards, Chairman of the BLPA. “Today, [our] gathering is not only an opportunity to reflect on our progress over the past years but also, share insight on the best practices emerging technologies, and policies that will impact our cattle industry,” he added.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Jose Mai mentioned that there are more cattle farmers in Belize than there are sugar cane farmers.

“The reason why agriculture increased by 24% in 2021-22 is because the cattle industry generated close to 90 million dollars, 90 million dollars of which the great percentage remains in the country. Unlike other industries—they generate 130 million, but the majority goes back out in the form of purchasing fertilizers, fuel, and so on. So, the cattle industry has triggered the improvement in this economy,” he said.

“… We have the best cattle genetics in Central America. We have traveled to Honduras and Nicaragua. We’ve traveled to Guatemala. We’ve seen the cattle in Costa Rica and Panama. The Belizean cattle farmers have some of the best genetics in the region,” Minister Mai mentioned.

A special guest speaker at the AGM was Her Excellency Lily Hsu, Ambassador of Taiwan.

“As a development partner of Belize, Taiwan is fully aware of the crucial role agriculture plays in the country. Our people are wise, innovative, and creative with strong partnership and teamwork. Together we will surely build an economical, sustainable, and climate-resilient future for the Belize livestock industry,” she said.