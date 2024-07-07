Belize’s National Assembly welcomes new Acting Clerk

Photo: Jahiem Fuller, charged

by Charles Gladden

ORANGE WALK, Thurs. July 4, 2024

The man who is believed to be responsible for the shooting death of Norman Gillett, 60, of Orange Walk Town, which occurred over the weekend, has been charged with murder and attempted murder by the Belize Police Department.

According to reports, Gillett had just arrived at his residence on Monkey River Street, a little after midnight on Sunday, June 30, when a little while later Keyon Yearwood of San Pedro Town and his brother-in-law Leon Tasher also arrived.

Shortly afterwards, a black Chevy Cruze rolled up, and a man, identified as Jahiem Fuller, came out of the vehicle and began arguing with Gillett, and threatened to kill him. The dispute between the two men intensified, and Fuller reportedly went to the car to retrieve a firearm and fired several gunshots in Gillett’s direction.

A wounded Gillett was then assisted by Yearwood, who rushed him to the Northern Regional Hospital, but while they were on their way to the hospital Fuller pursued them and fired several shots, which damaged the vehicle in which the two men were traveling.

Gillett died upon his arrival at the hospital.

Since then Fuller has been arrested and charged for the crimes of murder and attempted murder.