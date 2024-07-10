Belize’s National Assembly welcomes new Acting Clerk

Photo: Samuel Bernardez, charged with rape

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 8, 2024

Last week, it was reported that a burglar had entered the home of an elderly woman in her home on Antelope Street Extension in Belize City, where he assaulted and raped the woman. The burglar, whom police have identified as Samuel Bernardez, 32, has been charged with the crime of rape.

According to initial reports, on Wednesday, July 3, around 4:00 a.m., the 60-year-old woman was sleeping at her residence when she was awakened by the sound of someone entering her home. She went to investigate and saw a man whom police believe to be Bernardez standing in her hallway. She immediately dashed out of the home to seek help, but was caught by Bernardez at the corner of Antelope Street Extension.

He reportedly snatched her off the street and dragged her back to her home, where he proceeded to assault her, causing injuries to her head and body, then forcefully engaged in sexual intercourse with her against her will.