House meeting on Friday, October 18

Photo: Cecil Gilbert Franklin, remanded

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Oct. 23, 2024

A 58-year-old woman living in the Southside area of Belize City was ambushed at the door of her apartment by a man she knew, who placed a knife at her throat, forced her inside her apartment, threw her on her bed and raped her.

Shortly after the incident, with the help of a good Samaritan in the area, the alleged rapist was detained and handed over to police and identified as 51-year-old Cecil Gilbert Franklin, aka “G.I. Joe”.

Franklin, who works as a tailor, mending slippers, and also as a bike repairman, is a resident of #4 Pine Street, Belize City. He was brought to court this morning on the prison bus at around 9:30.

An hour later, at around 10:30 a.m., he was escorted into Court #7, where he appeared unrepresented to be read a single charge of rape.

It is alleged that on Monday, October 21, 2024, he raped a 58-year-old woman inside her apartment.

Due to the nature of the offense, which is being dealt with on indictment at the High Court, no plea was taken from Franklin, who was only read the charge, and the sitting Magistrate ensured that he understood the charge.

Bail was denied to Franklin, due to the nature of the offense, and he was remanded to the Belize Central Prison until December 19, 2024.

According to a police report, on Monday, October 21, 2024, at around 9:30 p.m., the 58-year-old woman, who is a mother, visited the CIB Precinct 1 Police Station and reported that on that same night, at around 8:40 p.m., when she arrived at her apartment and opened her door, a man she recognized as Cecil Franklin held her from behind, placed a knife to the right side of her throat and pushed her into her apartment.

The woman said that whilst inside her apartment, Franklin pushed her onto the bed, where he raped her.

According to the woman, a neighbour heard the commotion inside her apartment and called the police.

Quick response led to the detention of Franklin, who was handed over to police and escorted to the police station.

Franklin, aka “G.I. Joe”, is no stranger to the court or police.

He has previously been convicted for robbery, wounding and burglary.

Franklin’s next court date is set for December 19, 2024.