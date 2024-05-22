Belize attends STI Forum in New York

Photo: Kareem Emory Hamilton, charged

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 20, 2024

Following the attempted abduction of a 5-year-old on Thursday, May 16, Belize City police have charged Kareem Emory Hamilton with kidnapping.

The disturbing and terrifying act took place around 4:00 p.m. on Baracat Street (in the Port Loyola area). It was reported that the child, who was playing with friends in her front yard, was lured by Hamilton and eventually picked up and taken.

According to Shandy Pech, the child’s mother, who was in her home about to take a shower, she was alerted by her neighbor’s child that her little girl was taken, and she immediately sprang into action. Wrapping herself with only a towel and leaving everything behind, she ran out to find traces of her child.

“The other child came and alerted me that someone was taking my child. The quickness I jump up in lone towel and run down da man noh?!” Pech related to reporters after the incident.

Hamilton, who was carrying the child, claimed to be her uncle and attempted to run away, but was caught by the mother and her neighbors. They held him until the police arrived.

“Persons assisted her in the area, and that person was detained. After the investigation, one Kareem Hamilton, 33 years, has since been arrested and charged for the crime of kidnapping,” confirmed ACP Hilberto Romero today in a police press briefing.

Fortunately, though frightened, the child was physically unharmed. However, considering what could have happened, the incident has left many residents of the area and parents terrified, given that this was not Hamilton’s first offense.

Back in 2013, he had been arrested and charged for “committing an unnatural act against a male minor, 15 at the time, who was also a student with disabilities.” He pled guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison.

“I’m so glad my daughter is okay, but God knows what could have happened if I and good neighbors didn’t intervene in time,” Pech said, urging parents to be vigilant when overseeing the activities of their children.