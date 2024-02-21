17 C
Belize City
Thursday, February 22, 2024

Man dead in RTA out west

Man dead in RTA out west
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Scene of the collision

by Charles Gladden

SANTA ELENA, Cayo District, Mon. Feb. 19, 2024

A road traffic accident in western Belize claimed the life of a motorcyclist, identified as Mervin Caceres of Santa Elena Town, late Saturday afternoon, February 16, in Santa Elena Town, Cayo District.

Details surrounding the incident indicate that around 5:00 p.m., Jorge Cocom, 27, a taxi driver, was driving his Toyota Camry on George Price Avenue near a car wash and when he made a turn into the car wash his vehicle was struck by a southbound motorcycle ridden by Caceres.

As a result of the collision, Caceres was flung from his motorcycle onto the pavement. He was transported to the San Ignacio Hospital where he passed away shortly after arriving there. The taxi driver, Cocom, suffered minor injuries.

Police who processed the scene inspected Cocom’s vehicle and discovered that he carried valid licenses and insurance, and the taxi met all legal requirements. Nevertheless, ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department Eastern Division, told members of the media that Cocom has been served with a notice of intended prosecution (NIP), a standard routine in such situations.

ACP Romero said “an investigation is being carried out” and on its completion they will determine if Cocom will be charged.

