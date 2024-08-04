GoB delays automatic expungement of minor drug offences

Photo: Earl Trapp, Mayor, San Ignacio/Santa Elena

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 1, 2024

Mayor Earl Trapp of San Ignacio/Santa Elena placed himself at the center of a controversy within the United Democratic Party when he called for the expulsion of Hon. Patrick Faber, the Collet area representative.

Mayor Trapp initially wrote a letter to the UDP Chairman, Michael Peyrefitte, on July 26, demanding Faber’s immediate removal from the party. This letter cited concerns about a series of actions by Faber, which Trapp claimed had brought the party into disrepute.

The contents of this letter were leaked to the media, making headlines and causing heated discussions within the party. Trapp’s letter accused Faber of violating the party’s constitution and resolutions, and it noted in particular his disparaging remarks about the party’s leadership.

Trapp stressed that Faber’s behavior undermined public trust in the UDP and could harm the party’s chances in the upcoming general elections. He argued that the party could not allow repeated violations of its rules without taking action.

However, just days later, Mayor Trapp seemed to have a change of heart. On July 29th, he wrote another letter to Chairman Peyrefitte, expressing his dissatisfaction with the leak of his previous letter and retracting his call for Faber’s expulsion.

In this subsequent letter, Trapp explained that since his initial statement, he had received numerous phone calls, text messages, and personal requests from loyal UDP supporters urging him to reconsider his position. He stated that as a servant of the people, he felt compelled to listen to these concerns and reassess his stance.

In Trapp’s retraction, he explained that expelling Faber might cause more harm than good to the party. He expressed a sincere hope that the party’s leadership would refrain from personal attacks and instead focus on upholding the party’s constitution and the best interests of the UDP.

Amandala reached out to Mayor Trapp for comment, but due to the scheduled National Party Council meeting on Saturday, he refrained from engaging in a discussion about the matter. “After this weekend I can comment, as this matter will be discussed Saturday,” he stated.