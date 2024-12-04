Belizeans now need ETA to travel to UK

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Fri. Nov. 29, 2024

Mercedes Pais, 62, also known as “Rudy,” was arraigned at the Belmopan Magistrate Court on Friday, November 29, for the death of 64-year-old Angela Flores Rodriguez of San Ignacio Town, Cayo District, which occurred in late August 2021.

According to reports, Pais had visited the home of Alejandra Roxeanne Garcia, reportedly a former lover of his, and began to beat her with a metal rod. During the attack, Garcia’s mother (Rodriguez) and her sister heard her screaming for help and rushed to assist, but they were also both assaulted by Pais.

It was reported that Pais pushed Rodriguez down a flight of stairs and also repeatedly hit her with the metal rod on her head and back. The three women were later transported to the San Ignacio Hospital; however, Rodriguez passed away due to the severity of her injuries.

Pais and Garcia were reportedly in a relationship for several years, and during that period they frequently argued; but, despite their constant fighting, it is being claimed that he had never previously been physically abusive toward her.

Photo: Mercedes Pais leaving court

After the death of Rodriguez, Pais surrendered himself to the San Ignacio Police, and was initially charged with grievous harm. He had served over three years behind bars on remand, and was facing a possible prison sentence of between 25 years and life in prison for murder; however, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, thus reducing his sentence to 16 years. While at the Belize Central Prison, Pais participated in three rehabilitation programs, which prompted the judge presiding over his case to reduce his time to 15 years.

His time on remand (three years) was deducted from that sentence – resulting in a remaining period of 12 years that he must serve behind bars.