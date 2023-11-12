Milder weather ahead post-flooding

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 9, 2023

In the wake of disruptive weather earlier this week that caused flooding and suspended classes, Belizeans can anticipate a weekend of mixed conditions.

According to forecasts, the country will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms during the course of Friday, with a 60% chance of rain during the day and an increased likelihood of 90% at night. Temperatures will peak at 84°F.

On Saturday, thunderstorms are expected in the morning, which will give way to intermittent storms later, with similar temperatures and a high chance of rain. Evening may bring some interlude, with a 60% chance of rain.

Sunday’s outlook includes morning showers and afternoon thunderstorms, with a steady temperature of 84°F and a 60% chance of rain, increasing to 70% by nightfall.

Amidst this forecast, the National Weather Service, National Hurricane Center in Miami FL, has confirmed that the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico are currently free of active storms.

Also, there is no tropical cyclone formation expected in these areas over the next seven days, providing some comfort to Belizeans amid efforts to recover from the recent severe weather.