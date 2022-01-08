Minor killed by “friend” in Griga

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022– Last night, around 7:30, a young man was killed in Dangriga Town by someone who is believed to have been a friend of his. Joshua Flores, 15, was walking on Isla Road in the Sabal Community of Dangriga Town when he was shot by a male person with whom he had been walking. Flores lay lifeless on the street before police arrived and transported him to the Southern Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Flores, a Belizean student of Dangriga Town, was an avid basketball player who was set to play in the Ahmadiyya Basketball League Belize U15 tournament at the end of this month. Friends say that his skills on the court were impressive to all who saw him play and that he was an extremely versatile player.

Flores, or “Mundo” as he was called by friends, is the third person to be murdered this week, and also the third murder victim for the new year, 2022. Police have not yet determined the motive for the shooting of the teen, and at this time there has been no indication whether the persons he was with last night were detained.

As mentioned, he was killed by one of the three persons with whom he had been walking after reportedly playing basketball a little after 7:30 last night.