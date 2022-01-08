74 F
Belize City
Saturday, January 8, 2022
Home Headline Minor killed by “friend” in Griga
Headline

Minor killed by “friend” in Griga

Joshua Flores, 15, was reportedly shot once by someone with whom he had been walking last night.

187
Joshua Flores – deceased

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022– Last night, around 7:30, a young man was killed in Dangriga Town by someone who is believed to have been a friend of his. Joshua Flores, 15, was walking on Isla Road in the Sabal Community of Dangriga Town when he was shot by a male person with whom he had been walking. Flores lay lifeless on the street before police arrived and transported him to the Southern Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Flores, a Belizean student of Dangriga Town, was an avid basketball player who was set to play in the Ahmadiyya Basketball League Belize U15 tournament at the end of this month. Friends say that his skills on the court were impressive to all who saw him play and that he was an extremely versatile player.

Flores, or “Mundo” as he was called by friends, is the third person to be murdered this week, and also the third murder victim for the new year, 2022. Police have not yet determined the motive for the shooting of the teen, and at this time there has been no indication whether the persons he was with last night were detained.

As mentioned, he was killed by one of the three persons with whom he had been walking after reportedly playing basketball a little after 7:30 last night.

Previous articlePUC blasts BEL for possible rate hike
Next articleSummary of “Surviving Military Revolution: The U.S. Civil War”

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

PUC blasts BEL for possible rate hike

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022-- Consumers might at some point begin to see an increase in their electricity bills, since the Public Utilities...
Read more
Headline

Two Sandhill men riddled with bullets

BELIZE CITY. Tues. Jan. 4, 2022-- On Monday, January 3, around 7:30 p.m., an execution of two men, which, in terms of the amount...
Read more
Headline

Cattouse Connection sweep Krem New Year’s Classic

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 3, 2022-- It was a beautiful New Year’s morning on Saturday, January 1, 2022, and it was a great day...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Krem New Year’s Classic winners crossing the finish line

Sports
Read more

Amandala 1975 football flashback – Christobal Mayen

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022-- Ha! We think you will all like this one from the Amandala of Friday, January 13, 1975: Christobal’s Miracle M.C.C....
Read more

Football community mourns tragic death of footballer/official Justin Milligan

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 5, 2022-- A shocking double-murder on Monday evening on the old Maskall Road has resulted in an outpouring of affection...
Read more

Min. Musa’s Leadership Intervention Unit presents plans for 2022

Politics
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022-- A few weeks ago, one of the first actions of the Leadership Intervention Unit (LIU) established by the...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

GOB helped break the sugar impasse, but it must do more

Editorial
More than five decades after it became the number one export earner in Belize, the sugarcane industry maintains its importance in our economy. Tourism...
Read more

2022 is here. Stay sweet, Belize!

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 2, 2022 The New Year in Belize started with a glorious, sunshine morning, with a fresh southeasterly breeze, and clear blue sky… what...
Read more

Select ministries — what they did in 2021, what we expect in 2022

Editorial
No Government of Belize since we became a self-governing country in 1964 and got our independence in 1981 has been battered by headwinds to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
My understanding is that Belmopan-based PLUS TV is supported by evangelical churches in the United States. So, I was somewhat surprised at the intensity with...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
About a week or two ago, I read a story on the published version of CNN News about a Guatemalan man gaining entry into the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When my generation was growing up as children in the 1950s, this gender issue was not as large and as complex as it is today....
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper